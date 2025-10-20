Singapore Police Nab 34-Year-Old Man Within 24 Hours Over Loan Shark Harassment Case

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, October 19, for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The police said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Chai Chee Street on Sunday at about 12.20 am. The added that the main gate and door of the residential unit were splashed with paint and a debtor's note was also left behind.

The authority said, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on the same day. Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment."

Six paint jars, a cell phone, a notebook, and a black and red marker were confiscated as case exhibits.

On Monday, October 20, the man will face charges under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

"The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," added the police.

Cases of loan shark harassment have been on the rise across Singapore, with more reports of residents finding their homes vandalized or receiving threatening messages from unlicensed moneylenders.

Police say that such illegal moneylending syndicates are increasingly targeting vulnerable individuals, including youths, to assist in their operations. In response, enforcement efforts have been stepped up, leading to more arrests and public awareness campaigns urging people to stay away from borrowing from or helping these syndicates.