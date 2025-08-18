Singapore Police Nab 19, Including 18 Women, for Alleged Vice-Related Offences

A total of 18 women and a 35-year-old man, aged between 20 to 41, have been taken into custody by the police on suspicion of engaging in vice-related activities.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that the officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted raids in the vicinity of Kramat Road and MacPherson Road between August 13 and 14, resulting in the arrests of these 19 people.

SPF said, "During the two-day operation, cash amounting to more than S$2,000, three mobile phones and other vice-related paraphernalia were seized."

"The 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly facilitating the operation of an online vice syndicate under the Women's Charter 1961. Investigations against the 18 women are ongoing," added the police.

The police will keep up their strict enforcement tactics against those engaged in syndicated vice.

Under the Women's Charter 1961, anyone found guilty of living entirely or partially on the proceeds of another person's prostitution will face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Anyone found guilty of maintaining, overseeing, or helping to run a place of assignation faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to S$100,000.