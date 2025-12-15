Singapore Police Issue Warning on Concert Ticket Scams as Losses Mount Ahead of Upcoming Events

The Singapore police have issued a reminder for concertgoers to stay alert to ticket scams ahead of major music events scheduled in Singapore in early 2026, citing hundreds of reported cases and significant financial losses this year.

In a statement, the authorities said that from January to October 2025, at least 722 cases of concert ticket scams were reported, with total losses amounting to at least S$615,000.

The warning comes as fans prepare for high-demand shows such as SUPER JUNIOR's SUPER SHOW 10 concert in January 2026 and SEVENTEEN's SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] concert in March 2026.

The police said that the victims are typically lured by ticket listings on messaging and social media platforms including Telegram, Carousell, X (formerly Twitter), Xiaohongshu and Facebook.

Scammers often share screenshots or videos of fake tickets or payment receipts to convince buyers of their authenticity, while pressuring them to make quick payments by claiming the tickets are limited or time-sensitive.

In some cases, victims are promised delivery of the tickets after payment. When the tickets fail to arrive, scammers may claim they did not receive the initial transfer and ask for additional payment. Victims usually realise they have been scammed only when the tickets are never delivered or when the seller becomes uncontactable.

The police urged the public to purchase concert tickets only from authorised platforms such as Ticketmaster.

They highlighted that Ticketmaster's terms and conditions clearly prohibit the transfer or resale of tickets. Concertgoers who have bought resale tickets may be denied entry without a refund. Members of the public were also cautioned against sellers who claim they can transfer tickets to a buyer's Ticketmaster account, as tickets are strictly non-transferable and are never issued via email.

The authorities noted that several online platforms have policies restricting ticket resale. Facebook Marketplace does not allow listings that promote the buying or selling of event tickets, while TikTok Shop does not support the sale of concert tickets. Carousell, meanwhile, regularly removes fraudulent resale listings, particularly for popular events.

The police advised concertgoers to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against scams, including verifying sellers, avoiding off-platform transactions and being wary of deals that appear too good to be true. Members of the public who suspect scam activity are encouraged to report it to the authorities promptly.