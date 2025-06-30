Singapore Police Investigate 11 Illegal Massage Parlors Disguised as TCM Clinics

After conducting enforcement operations between February 7 and April 14, the police are looking into 11 illegal massage parlors that were discovered to be operating under the pretense of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics.

According to a police statement released on Saturday, June 28, the enforcement operations targeted 181 TCM establishments in response to public complaints regarding unlicensed massage services and suspected vice-related activities.

Eleven locations were found to have unlicensed TCM practitioners giving massages to clients, despite the fact that the majority of the establishments examined were found to be in compliance with the law.

It was also discovered that one establishment provided vice services. In violation of the Women's Charter of 1961, a female employee was arrested for overseeing a place of assignment.

The 11 non-compliant outlets are still the subject of investigations.

Serious penalties are imposed for providing massage services without a valid license under Section 5(1) of the Massage Establishments Act of 2017.

Offenders who are convicted face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of two years, or both.

Repeat offenders face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Police have enlisted the TCM Practitioners Board to assist with enforcement efforts by reminding registered practitioners of their responsibilities under the 2018 Massage Establishments (Exemption) Order.

"Regular enforcement checks will continue to deter and detect illicit activities at TCM outlets," the police added.