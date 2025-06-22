Singapore Police Hunting for Car Driver who Fled After SLE Accident Involving 4 Vehicles

The Singapore police are hunting for a car driver who fled the scene of a four-vehicle incident on the SLE on Saturday morning, June 21, which injured three.

The police were notified of the accident involving a car, a van, a cab, and a truck on the SLE in the direction of the CTE at approximately 10.10 am.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that the accident occurred at the Seletar West exit of the SLE.

The police and the SCDF added that a 63-year-old male taxi driver and two passengers from the taxi – a male and a female, both aged 42 – were conscious when they were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

A video that was posted on Facebook page Roads.sg, showed a black car on the road shoulder appeared damaged, while its bumper had fallen off.

A separate video showed a person wearing a white shirt and a white helmet racing against traffic on the SLE's road shoulder.

The police said that the efforts to locate the driver are underway, and investigations are still ongoing.