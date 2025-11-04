Singapore Police Hunt for Man who Absconded Following Telok Blangah Accident; Vape Discovered in Car

A man who fled on foot after his car collided with four other vehicles in Telok Blangah on Tuesday, November 4, is being sought by the police.

According to the police, at around 8.30 am, while on patrol in Telok Blangah Drive, their officers noticed a car that had hit a curb.

While the police officers were checking on the driver, he abruptly drove away.

The vehicle then collided with two other vehicles, a van, and a bus during a police pursuit. After that, the driver ran away along Telok Blangah Hill on foot.

According to the police, an e-vaporizer was discovered in the vehicle, and the Health Sciences Authority will be notified of the associated offense. They also stated that investigations are still underway.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force reported of receiving a traffic accident alert near the intersection of Telok Blangah Drive and Telok Blangah Street 32 at around 8.35 am.

They added that a 48-year-old man who was driving was conscious when he was brought to Singapore General Hospital.

Bus service 131 was traveling straight on Henderson Road's far left lane when it was rear-ended by a car, according to a media response from SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu.

She added that the passengers were moved to another bus so they could continue their trip.

A police car is seen parked behind a public bus at a traffic intersection in a video posted to Singapore Road Vigilante's Facebook page. While one officer heads to the bus's front entrance, the other quickly leaves and vanishes behind the bus.

A red car and a police officer then emerge from behind the bus; the officer moves aside as the car turns right, mounts the curb, and enters the opposite lane before driving away.

The side of the vehicle displays the Drive Lah logo.

The red car can be seen filtering into a two-lane road later in the video, swerving between lanes, and then colliding with the rear of another public bus. Both vehicles then stop eventually.

The damaged bonnet of the red car is emitting smoke.

Another scene shows a heavily tattooed man running in slippers on the pavement, possibly in Henderson Road, before turning into Telok Blangah Green. He is dressed in white shorts and a black T-shirt.

He often turns back to face the person in the car taking the video, and he seems to be holding something in his right hand.