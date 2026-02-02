Singapore Police Hunt for BMW Driver After Early-Morning Hit-and-Run in Rochor

Singapore police are searching for the driver of a white BMW saloon car following a hit-and-run accident in the Rochor area in the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

The incident occurred at about 3 am at the junction of Middle Road and Queen Street. Images circulating on social media show what appears to be a BMW i4 stopped on a road divider, with at least two Traffic Police (TP) motorcyclists and an expressway patrol car positioned behind the vehicle.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the police said that the preliminary investigations indicate that the car had self-skidded before crashing into and mounting the road divider. The driver, however, left the scene before officers arrived.

There were no reports of injuries arising from the incident.

The police said that efforts are ongoing to locate the driver involved.

Investigations are continuing.