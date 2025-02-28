Singapore Police Force Arrest 2 Men for Suspected Involvement in Islandwide Loanshark Harassment

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) arrested two men, aged 21 and 56, for their suspected involvement in two separate cases of loanshark harassment this week.

The SPF issued a press release and revealed that in the first case on Monday, 24 February at about 8 am, the authorities were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Serangoon North Avenue 4, where the main door was splashed with red paint. "A debtor's note was also left behind outside the unit and subsequently seized as case exhibit," the police said.

The statement added, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on 24 February 2025. Preliminary investigations revealed that the 21-year-old man is believed to be involved in several similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide."

However, in the second case on the same day at about 5.45 pm, the police were yet again informed about a case of similar incident at a residential unit along Punggol Central. In this case, the main gate was secured with a bicycle lock.

The officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man with the help of follow-up investigations and the images from police cameras. The authorities arrested him on Tuesday, 25 February. A bicycle lock was seized as case exhibit.

The police said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the 56-year-old man is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide."

Both men will face charges under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of $5,000 to $50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

The SPF has zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities in the country. Those who willfully damage property, irritate others, or interfere with public safety, peace, or security shall face harsh legal consequences.

It is recommended that the general public avoid loansharks and refrain from collaborating or helping them in any manner. If the public suspects or knows someone engaged in loansharking, they can dial 999.