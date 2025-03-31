Singapore Police Coast Guard Launches Search Mission for Man Who Fell into the Waters Off Changi

A rescue search is ongoing for a man who fell into the waters off Changi on Monday, March 31.

At around 12.20 am on Monday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) received a notification about an incident off Changi. According to the media statement, the man fell from a moored barge into the lake.

The Police Coast Guard and MPA have sent out resources to look for the missing individual.

The authority said that MPA has also sent out a navigation broadcast telling passing vessels to be alert.