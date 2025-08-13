Singapore Police Arrest Teen for Alleged Loan Shark Harassment

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment on Monday, August 11, at a residential unit along Haig Road at about 4.10 pm. The authority said that a debtor's note was placed on the gate.

SPF said in a statement that the officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the teenager through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras they arrested him within two hours.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment. One mobile phone, three bicycle locks and two debtor notes were seized as case exhibits," said the police.

On Wednesday, August 13, the teen will face charges under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.