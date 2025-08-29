Singapore Police Arrest Suspect Within Hours of Motorcycle Theft, Stolen Vehicle Recovered

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, August 26, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motorcycle.

The police said on Thursday, August 28, that they received a report on Tuesday that a motorcycle parked at a carpark along St George's Lane was reportedly stolen at about 9.40 am.

The authority added, "Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and Police cameras, officers from Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours of the report. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered."

According to Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871, the man will face charges in court for stealing a motor vehicle. A fine and a maximum sentence of seven years in prison are associated with the offense.

The police have issued an advisory urging all motorcycle owners to adopt strict crime prevention measures to safeguard their vehicles.

Owners are advised to park in well-lit areas and install anti-theft alarms to deter potential offenders. The use of motorcycle canvases, with both ends properly secured, along with additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or suspension guards, is also recommended.

Motorcyclists are further reminded to always remove the ignition key and lock their vehicles when left unattended, and to avoid leaving spare keys in the motorcycle's storage box.