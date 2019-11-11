Famous Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz was arrested by local police for causing public nuisance at the Orchard Road on Sunday, November 10. The officers who were on patrol early morning claimed that they saw two men arguing at the spot where the incident occurred and one of them was the Singaporean celebrity.

In a statement police said, the officers who noticed the argument at around 6.40 am on Sunday at Orchard Road warned both individuals to keep calm. The officer stated, "One of them, a 28-year-old male who reeked of alcohol, refused to comply and continued to create further annoyance to the public. He was subsequently arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk under Section 14(2)(b) of the Liquor Control Act."

Without mentioning any names in the statement, police said that the man resisted and became violent when the officers went to arrest him. They added that further investigation is going on. But later a video taken at the spot which surfaced on social media showed the police arresting the man, who is identified as Singapore's famous actor and singer Aliff.

The video became viral on social media platforms as it showed 28-year-old star's arrest while he was pinned down on the side of the road by two policemen. He can be heard in the video saying, "Sir... you talk to my father, sir... I never resist!" After the video was circulated on Facebook, it has already received over 1,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Almost 4,200 people have already shared the video.

However, it should be mentioned that as per Singapore law, anyone convicted of causing a public nuisance could be fined up to S$1,000. Those arrested for committing a rash act could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500, or both.