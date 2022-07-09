Singapore Police Arrest Man For Threatening PM Lee Hsien Loong In A Facebook Post Soon After Abe's Assassination

Singaporean police have arrested a man after he attempted to incite violence against Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The 45-year-old made threatening comments to Lee in a Facebook post, which was related to Shinzo Abe's death, shared by Channel News Asia.

Police received a report about a threat inciting violence against Prime Minister Lee at about 3:10 pm. The man was arrested for his involvement in supporting violence against the leader.

The Central Police Division traced the officer through follow-up information after he commented on CNA's Facebook post.

Police Seized Four Mobile Phones From The Person

Authorities are still investigating the matter in connection with the man, who was arrested merely five hours after he made threatening comments on Facebook.

Police have seized four mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop from the person.

Man Faces Five Years Prison Sentence

Anyone convicted of the offense of making or communicating any electronic record containing any incitement to violence face up to five years' jail, a fine, or both, according to Channel News Asia.

The incident came after Abe's assassination, which was termed a "senseless act of violence" by Lee.

In a Facebook post, Lee stated that "Mr. Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him for lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Abe and his family."

Abe was shot during a public ceremony in the western city of Nara on Friday. He was been taken to hospital and was seen bleeding profusely after collapsing on the stage. Later, he was declared dead at the hospital. Officials of the Liberal Democratic Party confirmed his death.

Photos and videos from the scene showed the assassin firing two shots from behind even as Abe was making a stump speech. Abe collapsed to the ground where he was seen bleeding profusely.

