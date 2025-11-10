Singapore Police Arrest Driver who Fled on Foot After Telok Blangah Crash; Faces Multiple Traffic Charges

A 34-year-old man was charged in court for multiple traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving and driving while under disqualification, following a police pursuit in Telok Blangah earlier this week.

On November 4, police officers patrolling along Telok Blangah Drive came across a car that had mounted a kerb at about 8.30 am. When officers approached to check on the driver, he sped off, prompting a chase. During the pursuit, the driver's car collided with two other cars, a van, and a bus, before he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot along Telok Blangah Hill.

One of the drivers involved in the collision, a 48-year-old man, sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital conscious. An e-vaporiser found inside the abandoned car was seized and referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further examination.

Through extensive ground inquiries and CCTV footage, officers from the Traffic Police (TP) and Clementi Police Division identified the suspect. The 34-year-old man was arrested the next day, on November 5, at an industrial building near Kaki Bukit. Preliminary investigations revealed that he had been disqualified from driving following a conviction in 2024 for failing to comply with the conditions of a provisional driving licence.

The man now faces several charges under the Road Traffic Act 1961, including dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention causing hurt, driving while under disqualification, leaving a vehicle in a position likely to cause danger, and multiple counts of failing to stop, report an accident, or render assistance.

If convicted of dangerous driving, he faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both, with enhanced penalties for repeat offenders. Offenders may also face disqualification from driving. Driving while under disqualification carries a penalty of up to S$10,000 in fines, up to three years in jail, or both.

The Traffic Police reminded motorists that driving while disqualified is a serious offence that endangers all road users. They added that drivers involved in accidents are legally required to stop, assist any injured parties, and report the incident within 24 hours. The police warned that fleeing from officers or abandoning accident scenes will result in firm enforcement action.