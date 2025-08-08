Singapore Police Arrest 49-Year-Old Man Linked to Repeated Outrage of Modesty Reports

A 49-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of outrage of modesty cases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they received a report on August 5 at about 11.30 pm that an unknown man had allegedly molested a woman at Serangoon NEX Shopping mall.

The officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and arrested him within 15 hours of the report.

SPF said in a press statement, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in at least five other cases of outrage of modesty."

"The man will be charged in court on August 8 for the offence of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871," added the police.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.