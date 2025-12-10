Singapore Police Arrest 40-Year-Old Chinese Man Linked to Series of Housebreakings

A 40-year-old Chinese national has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a string of housebreaking incidents reported across several residential areas in Singapore.

According to the police, three cases of housebreaking were lodged between December 7 and 8. The incidents occurred at homes along Chuan Drive, Li Hwan Close, and in the vicinity of Sentosa Island, with residents discovering signs of forced entry while they were away.

The officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division launched extensive ground investigations, reviewing CCTV clips and footage from police cameras to identify the suspect. Their efforts led to the arrest of the man on December 8.

The preliminary findings suggest that he had unlawfully entered the residential units and stolen jewellery items. Police recovered several pieces of jewellery, over S$1,000 in cash, four EZ-Link cards, as well as a cap and wig believed to have been used during the offences.

The suspect is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday, December 10, for housebreaking with the intention to commit an imprisonable offence under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison in addition to a possible fine.

In light of the year-end holiday season, the police have urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt basic crime-prevention practices. This includes securing all windows and doors before leaving home, informing trusted neighbours when travelling, and installing surveillance systems where possible.

The authorities reiterated that maintaining home security is especially crucial during the festive period, when many households are unoccupied for extended durations.