Singapore Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Woman for Loan Shark-Related Harassment

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Tampines Street 23 on November 11 at 11.10 am. The main gate of the residential unit was secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor's note was pasted on the gate.

According to the police, the "officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identity of the woman and arrested her the following day. Preliminary investigations revealed that she is believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment islandwide."

"Three bicycle locks and a mobile phone were seized as case exhibits," added SPF.

The woman was charged on Friday, November 14, under the Moneylenders Act of 2008 in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

Harassment by loan shark is not tolerated by the police. Those who willfully damage property, annoy others, or interfere with public safety, peace, or security will face harsh legal consequences.