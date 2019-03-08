Singapore police said on Friday that the officers arrested three men for their suspected involvement in an armed robbery case that took place at a Kopitiam food court in Sengkang.

As per the Singapore Police Force (SPF), a 49-year-old employee of the food court at Rivervale Plaza informed police about an armed robbery incident which happened last Sunday at around 11.50 am.

The employee told police that an unknown man entered the Kopitiam outlet's office with a knife and demanded money. He also said that the robber left the place with S$20,000.

After conducting the initial investigation the police officers identified the suspected robber, who is 48-year-old and arrested him on Thursday. He will be taken to court on Friday.

Later, police said that further investigation showed several inconsistencies in the employee's account of the incident. Police also added that as per their investigation the officers believe that "the staff of the food court had plotted the armed robbery and had sought the assistance of the 48-year-old man through the recommendation of a 51-year-old acquaintance."

The employee of Kopitiam and his acquaintance have been arrested and investigations against them are ongoing.

A Kopitiam spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia that they are assisting the police with their investigation and they also suspended a staff member from duty till the investigation gets over.

As per the law, "If any person, in committing or in attempting to commit robbery, voluntarily causes hurt, such person, and any other person, jointly concerned in committing or attempting to commit such robbery, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years and shall also be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes."

If at the time of committing or attempting to commit robbery, the offender is armed with or uses any deadly weapon, or causes grievous hurt to any person, or attempts to cause death or grievous hurt to any person, such offender, and any other person jointly concerned in committing or attempting to commit such robbery, shall be punished with caning with not less than 12 strokes, in addition to any other punishment to which he may be liable under any other section of this Code.