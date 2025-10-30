Singapore Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Man in Connection with Motorcycle Theft

A 25-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of motorcycle on Wednesday, October 29.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday, October 29, that they had received a report that a motorcycle parked at a carpark in the vicinity of Buangkok Green was purportedly stolen on October 27 at about 9.10 am.

SPF said, "Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 3 days of the report. The stolen motorcycle was also recovered."

On Thursday, October 30, the man will face charges of motor vehicle theft under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. This offense is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine.

The police have urged motorcycle owners to take precautionary measures to prevent thefts. Riders are advised to park their vehicles in well-lit areas and install anti-theft alarms for added security.

Motorcyclists should also use a canvas cover to conceal their bikes, securing both ends properly, and consider using extra locking devices such as disc brake locks or suspension guards. Authorities further reminded owners to always remove the ignition key, lock the motorcycle when unattended, and avoid keeping spare keys in the storage box.