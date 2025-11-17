Singapore Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Within Five Hours of Motorcycle Theft Report

Singapore police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a carpark in the Raffles Place area in the early hours of November 14.

Officers were alerted at around 5.20 am after the motorcycle's owner reported that the vehicle had gone missing. Responding officers launched immediate investigations, reviewing CCTV footage and police camera images to track the suspect's movements.

Working together, officers from the Central Police Division and Jurong Police Division were able to identify the man and arrest him within five hours of the report. The stolen motorcycle was subsequently recovered, and the clothes believed to have been worn during the offence were seized as case evidence.

The suspect was charged in court on November 15 with theft of a motor vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code 1871. If convicted, he could face up to seven years' jail and a fine.

In light of the incident, Police reminded motorcycle owners to take steps to safeguard their vehicles. Recommended measures include parking in well-lit areas, installing anti-theft alarms, using a canvas cover secured at both ends, and adding extra locks such as disc brake locks or suspension guards.

Riders are also advised to remove their ignition keys, lock their motorcycles whenever unattended, and avoid leaving spare keys in storage boxes.