Singapore Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Within 20 Hours of Robbery Case Involving Injury

A 22-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

The police said that they were informed about a case of robbery with hurt along Dunlop Street on November 8 at about 3.55am.

According to preliminary investigations, the man allegedly enticed a 28-year-old male victim to a back alley, whereupon he assaulted him and demanded payment. Eventually, the victim gave the man S$190 in cash. After suffering injuries, the victim was taken to the hospital while conscious.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTVs and Police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 20 hours," the police added.

The man's clothing from the incident was also confiscated as evidence in court.

The man will face charges of robbery with harm under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871. A minimum of 12 canings and a maximum of 20 years in prison are punishments for the offense.

The police said that they will not put up with such egregious criminal activity and will make every effort to catch these criminals and deal with them legally. Public members who come across such cases are encouraged to maintain composure, observe the perpetrator's physical attributes, and contact the police as soon as they can.