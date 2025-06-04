Singapore Police Arrest 2 People, Including Woman, in Motor Vehicle Theft Case

A 26-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday, June 3, for their suspected involvement in a case of theft of motor vehicle.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a press release and said that they received a report on May 29 at about 6:15 pm that a lorry parked in the vicinity of 53 Ubi Avenue 1 was purportedly stolen.

SPF stated, "Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs and Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the duo. On 3 June, the pair was arrested by officers from Clementi Police Division. The stolen lorry was also recovered."

"The duo will be charged in court on Wednesday, June 4, with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle with common intention under Section 379A read with Section 34 of the Penal Code 1871," the SPF added.

If convicted, the offender may be jailed for up to seven years and a fine.

As precautionary measures, the police advised all motor vehicle owners to park their cars in well-lit places and install an anti-theft alarm. The authority also warned the vehicle owners to remove the ignition key whenever the car is left unattended and to lock all doors and wind up all windows before leaving the vehicle, even for a short period of time.