The Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong is going to address the nation at 1600 hours (0800GMT) for announcing more prevention measures in order to fight against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19, on Friday.

Singapore PM to address nation

"Since COVID-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed," Lee said in a Facebook post. "The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now." The comments come amid a sharp rise in infections, both imported and domestic, in the wealthy city-state, which has adopted social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus outbrwak has infected more than a million people worldwide. The virus which originated from the Chinese cit of Wuhan of Hubei province has spread to over 170 countries worldwide claiming the lives of over 53,000 people. The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the ew epicentre is the US.

