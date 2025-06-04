Singapore Plans to Acquire 2 Malaysian-Owned Land Plots for Woodlands Checkpoint Expansion

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced the acquisition of two land parcels on Wednesday, Jun 4, for the refurbishment and extension of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Currently, the Malaysian government owns the land parcels.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and SLA issued a joint press release and said that they will work closely with the Malaysian government through the acquisition process.

The Singapore authorities said, "We will continue our strong partnership with the Malaysian government to strengthen connectivity and people-to-people links."

The two land parcels have a total area of 0.79ha, slightly larger than a football field. They are vegetated and unused and are located near the middle of the planned redevelopment area.

According to the joint press statement, the property acquisition is part of ICA's plan to rehabilitate and extend Woodlands Checkpoint in phases over the next 10 to 15 years in order to "provide a long-term solution to the chronic congestion at this land crossing".

In 2024, the daily volume of travelers at Woodlands Checkpoint increased by 22%, reaching 327,000 from 269,000 in 2023.

During the year-end school vacations in 2024, a record 376,000 people traveled through the checkpoint on December 20.

By 2050, the average daily number of travelers at Woodlands Checkpoint is expected to exceed 400,000.

In 2024, ICA reported that Singapore had written to Malaysia in May 2022 and November 2023 to discuss purchasing the land.

Under Phase 1 of the development process, ICA will extend Woodlands Checkpoint at the Old Woodlands Town Centre.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

This addition will incorporate new automated clearance facilities for freight and arriving cars.

The Bukit Timah highway (BKE) will also be extended, providing a direct path for vehicles departing Woodlands Checkpoint to the highway and alleviating traffic congestion on local roads during peak hours.

The subsequent phases will include the construction of new clearance facilities and the retrofitting of the existing checkpoint.

The complete rebuilding of Woodlands Checkpoint seeks to improve clearance efficiency across all forms of transportation, cut average peak travel time to 15 minutes, and increase automation by introducing devices for automated in-car immigration clearance.

ICA will also be able to conduct security inspections outside from the main checkpoint structure and provide holding facilities for vehicles within the checkpoint, reducing congestion on the BKE and neighboring roads.

"ICA will continue to leverage technology and develop innovative solutions to facilitate cross-border travel and trade, while keeping our borders secure," the statement added.