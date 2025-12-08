Singapore Pedestrian, 46, Dies After Collision with Motorcycle Near Bukit Batok Bus Depot

A 46-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in an accident with a motorcycle outside the Bukit Batok Bus Depot late on December 5.

The police said on Sunday, December 7, that they were alerted to the collision along Bukit Batok Street 23, in the direction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6, at around 11.20 pm.

The pedestrian was found unconscious at the scene and was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to hospital for treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that one man was taken to the National University Hospital while the other was transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A video circulating online shows two ambulances at the scene, with a motorcycle lying near the kerb and paramedics attending to the injured. One paramedic appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The footage, reportedly filmed by a private-hire driver transporting two passengers from Tan Tock Seng Hospital to Bukit Batok, captures the passengers, who identified themselves as doctors, stepping out to assist the victims.

The police investigations into the accident are still ongoing.