Singapore: Pedestrian, 23, Rushed to Hospital After Collision with Motorcycle in Orchard Road

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a motorcycle along Orchard Road on Friday evening, Feb 13.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Saturday, February 14, that they were alerted to the accident at about 8 pm. The incident occurred along Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road, at the junction with Bideford Road.

The pedestrian, 23, was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, sustained injuries but declined to be taken to hospital. He is currently assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

A video of the accident circulating on social media shows a man in a black T-shirt lying on the road near Takashimaya Shopping Centre. What appears to be a bag had been placed under his head as bystanders gathered around him.

Three individuals were seen attending to the man, including one person dressed in blue who appeared to be checking on his condition. A motorcycle was seen toppled nearby, while another person wearing a helmet was filmed lifting it upright. Toward the end of the clip, more bystanders gathered at the scene.

The police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are continuing.