Singapore has announced earlier that by 2020, people would be required to go online while applying for the services introduced by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). As a part of the drive, a new video has been released to show how people can renew their passports on MyICA portal.

The video, shared by the Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, showed how people can take their pictures using the mobile camera, upload it on the MyICA for the passport renewal. The app first sends a reminder through SMS, if anyone forgets to renew the passport, it states, "Your passport is due for renewal."

MyICA has 15 e-services and provides multiple transactions with a single e-payment for the renewal of the passport. Just take a picture as per the guidelines and click on submit button to store the image on the digital platform. Later, through iSMART, which is a fully automated production or collection process, the submitted details and the picture will be printed on the passport.

Once the passport is ready, on MyICA people will receive a notification stating that the passport is ready for collection. People will also receive an email notifying them when the document is ready.

To collect the passport, people can search for the nearest collection locations on the same application. Singaporeans also can visit New ICA Service Centre, which is expected to provide better service.

In the video, it showed that after visiting the service centre, to collect the passport people will be asked to look at the passport vending machine's camera for the identification process and it works like an ATM machine. It also showed that there will be officials who will assist, if people want to know more about it. Check the video for more details here: