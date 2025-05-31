Singapore: Over 75 Residents Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out at Coffee Shop in Ubi

At least 76 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop in Ubi on Friday night, May 30.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire took place at about 11.35 pm at Block 301 Ubi Avenue 1. The fire involved the contents of a food stall on the first floor of a coffee shop.

The heat and smoke caused damage to a few other stalls as well.

According to the SCDF, a person was transferred to Singapore General Hospital after being examined for smoke inhalation.

MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Faishal Ibrahim shared a Facebook post about the incident and thanked the SCDF for its swift response.

He added that inhabitants on the third and fourth floors of the block were permitted to return home at around 1.40 am.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.