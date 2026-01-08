Singapore: One Person Hospitalised After Fire Breaks Out at Sungei Kadut Industrial Building

One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an industrial building in Sungei Kadut on Wednesday, January 7, prompting the evacuation of dozens of occupants and an emergency response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident at about 6.40 pm at a four-storey industrial premises located at 14 Sungei Kadut Avenue. When firefighters arrived, a blaze was already underway in a production area on the second floor of the building.

Firefighters deployed three water jets to contain and suppress the flames within the affected workshop. SCDF said the fire was brought under control and fully extinguished by around 8 pm.

As a precautionary measure, 30 people were evacuated from the building before SCDF officers reached the scene.

One individual was assessed for smoke inhalation and subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

When reporters arrived at the location shortly after 8.20 pm, parts of the building had been cordoned off as emergency personnel continued their on-site operations. Visible damage was observed on the second floor, where the walls around one room appeared heavily charred, with burn marks extending towards the upper levels of the structure.

The building is understood to house a glass manufacturing facility on the ground floor, an aluminium-related production facility on the second floor—where the fire originated—and dormitory accommodations on the third and fourth floors. The premises is also listed as the address of glass manufacturer Da Di Glass, which has been contacted for comment.

Footage shared on the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the Sungei Kadut area during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident marks the second industrial fire in Sungei Kadut within a week. On January 2, another blaze broke out at an industrial building along Sungei Kadut Crescent. That fire was extinguished after about an hour, and no injuries were reported.