Singapore: One Hospitalized, 10 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out in Yishun HDB Flat

A person was rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a Yishun HDB flat on Tuesday, October 28.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it informed about the fire at a 15th floor unit at Block 269B Yishun Street 22 at around 7.10 pm.

SCDF used a water jet to put out the fire, which was contained to a mattress in the living room.

A person was pulled from the toilet by firefighters during the operation. The patient was transported to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after being evaluated for smoke inhalation.

About ten people were evacuated from the impacted block by the SCDF and police as a precaution.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was most likely caused by lighted objects in the living room.

The SCDF advised the public not to leave lit materials unattended. These consist of lit incense sticks, candles, tealights, cigarette butts, and mosquito coils.