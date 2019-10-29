Singapore police are investigating the discharge of fireworks in Jurong West Street 73 on Sunday, October 27 during the auspicious event of Deepavali. In a Facebook video, it could be seen that fireworks were launched from between two Housing Board (HDB) blocks and many residents in a nearby block watched from the corridor.

The fireworks reached as high as the 12th storey of the HDB block and were captured while ricocheting against the walls of the building. Later, police released a statement where they warned people that it is an offence in Singapore to possess, sell, transport, send, deliver, distribute or import any dangerous fireworks.

Police said they have zero-tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others as well as cause undue alarm to the public and officers will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

In another video, posted on All Singapore Stuff's Facebook page it can be seen that fireworks were launched from an open space in front of some buildings but this is quite difficult to state whether both the videos represent the same incident or not.

It should be noted that in Singapore, the government banned fireworks in 1972 following public safety concerns. But in recent years it granted permission for the use of fireworks at certain events after appropriate safety measures have been adopted. If found guilty of breaching the law, the convicts may face a jail term up to two years, a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, or both.