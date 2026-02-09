Singapore: NSF, 22, Arrested Over Hoax Bomb Threat at Paya Lebar Air Base

A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) has been arrested and placed in detention barracks following a false bomb threat made against Paya Lebar Air Base last month, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday, February 9.

According to the ministry, the NSF was arrested on January 28 after investigations linked him to an online post made on January 23 claiming that improvised explosive devices had been planted at 12 locations within the air base, as well as in the vehicles of senior Republic of Singapore Air Force officers.

The NSF was working at the air base at the time, and current evidence indicates that he acted alone.

MINDEF said the threat was taken seriously, with bomb sweeps and other precautionary security measures conducted. These checks later confirmed that the claims were a hoax. Following his arrest, the NSF was placed under close arrest at the Singapore Armed Forces Detention Barracks on January 28.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing. MINDEF said that depending on the outcome, the NSF may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code for communicating false information of a harmful thing.

If convicted, he will be tried by a general court martial and could face a maximum sentence of seven years' imprisonment, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

The ministry stressed that the Singapore Armed Forces treats all security threats with utmost seriousness and warned that individuals who make false security threats will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.