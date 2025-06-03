Singapore NParks Investigating Third Community Cat Death in Yishun with Legs Unusually Splayed

The National Parks Board (NParks) is investigating after a cat was discovered dead in Yishun with its legs stretched out in an unusual, splayed manner.

NParks told CNA on Monday, June 2, that it "received feedback on a cat found dead at the foot of a staircase at Yishun Street 51 and is looking into the matter."

"We urge the public not to speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course," the board told the portal.

The incident was initially reported on Sunday, June 1, by the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats, which included photographs of a dead cat discovered on what looks to be a Housing and Development Board (HDB) stairway landing.

According to the poster, the cat was discovered near Block 510A in Yishun. A screenshot of a text message showed that a 24-hour hotline was called, but no help was given. According to CNA report, the 24-hour hotline was for a private veterinarian clinic.

According to the post, this incident took place near the block where another cat was discovered dead in Yishun with serious injuries.

This is the latest in a string of events in which cats in Yishun and Punggol were discovered dead and injured.

In a Facebook post last month, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam shared about another similar incident that took place in Yishun Street 51and said, "A community cat in Yishun had been tortured, eyes gouged out, body cut up and organs split."

"What kind of person will do this? This is not who we are as a people," he added.

Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats said that the cat was found "brutally tortured and left on the road in a failed attempt to disguise this crime as an accident".

In a second occurrence, another cat was discovered hurt at the loading and unloading port at Block 326B, Sumang Walk, Punggol.

According to NParks, the animal's injuries were most likely caused by a car accident rather than a purposeful act of cruelty.

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the number of animal cruelty and welfare cases in Singapore would reach a 12-year high of 961 in 2024.