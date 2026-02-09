Singapore: New ROM, ROMM Building at Fort Canning to Offer More Scenic Wedding Options from 2029

Couples planning to get married in Singapore can look forward to a wider range of picturesque solemnisation venues from 2029, when the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) return to a newly redeveloped building at their original Canning Rise site.

Unveiling the first look at the revamped premises on Sunday, February 8, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said the larger and redesigned building will blend heritage elements with modern features, allowing couples to personalise their wedding ceremonies in more meaningful ways.

Nestled within the greenery of Fort Canning Park, the new facility will include a rooftop garden terrace for outdoor solemnisation, spacious indoor rooms with garden-facing views, and a grand staircase designed for wedding photography.

The building's distinctive pitch-frame facade will be preserved as a tribute to its architectural heritage. The site has housed ROM and ROMM since 1983, before both registries temporarily relocated to Esplanade Mall in April 2025 to make way for redevelopment works.

According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the four-year redevelopment will expand the building's gross floor area to 3,755 sq m, about 60% larger than before. A new two-storey rear extension will also increase the number of solemnisation slots available, helping to meet demand from couples.

Masagos shared the update at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations 2026, held on Sunday, February 8, at Fairmont Singapore. The annual event, jointly organised by the Families for Life Council, ROM and ROMM, honours couples who have been married for at least 50 years.

"Our vision is for the ROM and ROMM building to not just be a venue for registration of marriages," Masagos said, as quoted by The Straits Times. "It is also the start of a lifetime of shared happiness, and where a strong foundation for marriage and family is created."

Reflecting this broader approach, the redeveloped building will also house dedicated facilities for marriage preparation programmes and relationship-strengthening workshops.

During the redevelopment period, operational changes have been introduced to make the marriage process more convenient. Since April 14, 2025, ROM and ROMM solemnisation ceremonies at Esplanade Mall have been available for Saturday bookings, with close to 6,000 ceremonies conducted at the interim venue to date.

At the February 8 event, attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam as guest of honour, 184 couples renewed their wedding vows and received Golden Jubilee Commemorative Packages. More than 1,000 guests were present.

Among the couples honoured were Lim Hee Yeo, 85, and Ler Sock Eng, 81, who have been married for 60 years and raised five children. Sharing their secret to a lasting marriage, Lim said it came down to give and take, understanding and patience.

Another couple, Kasinathan Logasan, 81, and Manoranjitham Ramasamy, 83, have been together for 56 years after being introduced in the early 1970s. "Sincerely love each other," Kasinathan told The Straits Times. "Then it's wonderful."

Masagos paid tribute to the couples, describing strong marriages as the bedrock of flourishing families. He noted that marriage extends far beyond the wedding day and requires daily commitment, support and forgiveness, adding that the government remains committed to supporting couples through accessible and diverse marriage preparation programmes.