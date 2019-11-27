A National Environment Agency (NEA) officer was suspended from his duties after he was caught in a video while vaping soon after issuing a summons to a man for smoking illegally in Singapore. As per a spokesperson from NEA, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) also has taken enforcement action against the officer under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Video evidence of the offence

The video, which was circulated online, has captured the enforcement officer when he was using an electronic vaporiser. The NEA spokesperson stated that the authority has investigated the incident and as per the instructions, the service provider has removed the officer from the contract.

It should be noted that the accused officer was caught a man smoking illegally in Golden Mile Tower, Beach Road on November 16 at around 5 pm. When he attempted to issue a summons to the man, he was not cooperating. So the police were called to provide assistance. After police arrested the man, the officer went outside of the building and while chatting with a colleague he used an electronic vaporiser.

Facebook post

The enforcement officer was spotted by a 46-year-old man who took the video and posted on Facebook. In the social media post the man asked "Why the officer was allowed to use an electronic vaporiser when it is banned in Singapore?" This post went viral and has been shared more than 3,900 times.

Singapore law

It should be mentioned that the Republic declared in February 2018 that it has been illegal to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers in the country. People who will overlook the rules and commit the offence, will face a fine up to $2,000. If the court finds anyone guilty of selling, importing and distributing e-vaporisers, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000 or both