Singapore Navy Steps up Monitoring After Crocodile Spotted Near Changi Naval Base

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has increased surveillance measures after a crocodile was detected in waters near Changi Naval Base.

In a Facebook post late on Wednesday, February 4, the navy said personnel from the 9th Flotilla were alerted to the animal's presence near the base.

According to the RSN, the crocodile remained in the area briefly before moving back into the Singapore Strait. Base teams have since heightened monitoring efforts and are coordinating closely with relevant authorities. Members of the public who are near coastal areas have been advised to remain alert and exercise caution.

The sighting comes just days after a crocodile was first reported in the waters off Sentosa, marking the first such incident recorded there. While it is not known if the animal seen near Changi Naval Base is the same one, the earlier sighting prompted precautionary measures at Sentosa's Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches, where water activities such as swimming and kayaking were suspended. The closures caused concern and disappointment among beachgoers over the weekend.

The Sentosa Development Corporation and the National Parks Board (NParks) had said they were alerted to the crocodile last Saturday. The animal was reportedly seen again on Sunday in waters off Marina South Pier.

Separately, the Singapore Land Authority advised the public on Sunday, February 1, to avoid water activities around St John's, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu Islands until further notice, following the sightings.

Crocodile encounters in Singapore's coastal waters are uncommon but not unprecedented. In 2023, a saltwater crocodile measuring nearly three metres was euthanised after being assessed to pose a serious risk to public safety.

The animal had been spotted at Marina East Drive and later near East Coast Park. At the time, then Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said the decision was made after careful assessment of the danger to the public.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the recent sightings involve a single animal but monitoring and safety measures remain in place as investigations continue.