Singapore: N-Level Exam Results to Be Released on Dec 18; Application Windows for ITE, DPP and PFP Announced

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) announced in a joint statement on Thursday, December 11, that the students who sat for the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level examinations will receive their results on December 18.

School candidates may collect their results from their secondary schools from 2 pm on December 18. Each school will provide its own instructions on the collection process.

Students who cannot be present may authorise someone to collect the physical results slip on their behalf. Proxies must bring the necessary documents for identity verification, MOE and SEAB said. Schools will assist students who need help appointing a proxy.

Private candidates with Singpass can access their results online through SEAB's Candidates Portal from 2.45 pm on December 18 until 11 pm on January 2. Those without Singpass may log in using the account created during exam registration.

Students applying for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses may submit their applications through the ITE application portal from 2.30 pm on December 18 to 5 pm on December 22. Hard-copy forms will also be available at the visitor centres of the three ITE Colleges, but applicants must first secure an appointment before collecting them.

ITE posting results will be released at 9 am on December 26. Candidates must accept or decline their offers via the application portal by 11.59 pm on January 2.

Students eligible for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP) will receive Form N from their schools, inviting them to apply. The DPP offers a two-year Higher Nitec pathway that guarantees progression into mapped polytechnic diploma courses for students who meet the required Higher Nitec Grade Point Average.

Applications for the DPP open from 2.30 pm on December 18 to 5 pm on December 22, with posting results scheduled for release at 2 pm on December 26. Candidates must respond to their offers by 11.59 pm on January 2.

The students who do not secure a confirmed DPP place should return to their secondary schools in 2026 to begin Secondary 5.

Those hoping to enter the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) should also report to school for Secondary 5 while awaiting eligibility notifications. The PFP, conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics, is designed for Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) students who qualify and intend to transition directly into a polytechnic education.

Applications for the PFP will open in January 2026, on the day O-Level results are released. Eligible applicants will receive Form P inviting them to apply.

MOE and SEAB encouraged students to explore their education and career options through MOE's CourseFinder and the MySkillsFuture student portal.

Students may also seek guidance from their teachers or school-based education and career guidance counsellors. Additional support will be available through the MOE ECG Centre, which will offer online and phone counselling from December 11 to December 26.