An accident involving four cars and a motorcycle took place on the Central Expressway (CTE) on April 19, Friday leading to the death of a 28-year-old motorcyclist.

The police said that they were alerted about the road accident at around 11.44 pm on Friday night when it happened on the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway before the Braddell Road/Lorong Chuan exit.

When the paramedics reached the accident location and checked the unnamed motorcyclist, who was found unconscious, they pronounced him dead on the spot.

The officials found two more victims at the accident spot, a 31-year-old female car driver and the 22-year-old woman, who was the motorcyclist's pillion rider. Both of them were taken to the Sengkang General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital respectively for further treatment.

However, police arrested the female car driver for a rash act causing death.

Later, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) informed the travellers about the accident from their Twitter account and asked all the motorists to avoid lanes 1 to 5 on the CTE at around 2.15 am on Saturday.