An accident involving a lorry on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on the morning of December 28 resulted in the death of a 58-year-old biker.

The 46-year-old truck driver was taken into custody on accusations of causing death through negligence.

According to the police, the collision was reported to them around 11.30 am. The Singapore Civil Defence Force reported that the rider passed away immediately.

Investigations by the police are still ongoing.

Recently, the Singapore Police Force voiced increasing alarm over the surge in drunk driving accidents. According to the authorities, 142 incidents were reported in the first 10 months, including 10 fatalities.

The authorities started a two-day island-wide effort to target the infractions in order to remedy this problem. Police apprehended 12 drivers during a traffic checkpoint operation on the central expressway on December 21. Of those, 11 were found to have committed drunk driving charges, and the other driver was found to be operating a vehicle without a valid license and insurance.

180 drunk driving instances were reported in Singapore last year, the most since 2014.

Reports had also revealed that 73 people died in the first half of 2024 – two more than the 71 deaths in the same period last year. Most of those killed were motorcyclists and their pillion riders.

