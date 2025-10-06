Singapore Motorcyclist, 39, Injured in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Crash During Morning Rush Hour

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving five vehicles in Ang Mo Kio leading to a traffic jam during the peak time on Monday morning, October 6.

The police said they were informed about the accident, involving two motorcycles and three cars, along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road at about 7.45 am.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that a 39-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The accident led to a huge traffic being backed up all the way to the CTE at around 8.20am.

The Land Transport Authority posted on social media platform X at 8.03 am, warning drivers to stay away from lanes two and three in the vicinity.

The photos of the aftermath that went viral online showed that only the first lane was unobstructed, and two ambulances were also seen at the scene.

Three stationary cars were seen in the second and third lanes, with two motorcycles on their sides between the two lanes.

The police investigations are still going on.