Singapore: Motorcyclist, 31, Taken Unconscious to Hospital After Collision with Lorry in Bedok South

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital in an unconscious state following a collision with a lorry in Bedok South on Saturday night, February 21.

In response to queries, the police said that they were informed about the accident at about 9.10 pm. The incident involved a motorcycle and a lorry travelling along Bedok South Road in the direction of Bedok North Avenue 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at around the same time at 10 Bedok South Road. The motorcyclist was conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital.

Investigations into the accident are still ongoing.

The incident comes amid a rise in accidents involving motorcyclists. According to midyear road traffic statistics released by police in 2025, there were 2,088 motorcycle-related accidents in the first half of the year, a 9.5% increase from 1,907 cases recorded in the same period in 2024.

The number of injured motorcyclists and pillion riders also rose by 7.3%, from 2,164 in the first half of 2024 to 2,323 in the first half of 2025. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 54.7% of all traffic accidents during that period.

The police data showed that the leading causes of such accidents were failing to keep a proper lookout, failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle, and changing lanes without due care.