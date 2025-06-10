Singapore Motorcyclist, 27, Dies After Deadly Collision with Lorry in Loyang; 41-Year-Old Driver Arrested

A 27-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday, June 8, after a collision with a lorry in Loyang. This comes after nearly six months after another fatal accident at the same junction involving another biker.

The police said they were informed about the accident at the junction of Loyang Way and Loyang Lane at about 5.20 pm.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force said that the male motorcyclist was unconscious when he was taken to Changi General Hospital. He subsequently died there.

The 41-year-old lorry driver was arrested for driving without due care or reasonable consideration. However, the police investigations are still ongoing.

This recent fatal accident follows another at the same site on January 24. A 31-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a car. A 55-year-old car driver was arrested for irresponsible driving that resulted in death.