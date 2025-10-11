Singapore Motorcyclist, 26, Caught Riding Without License After Accident with Taxi in Hougang

Following an accident with a taxi, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly operating a motorcycle without a valid license on Thursday, October 9.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about an accident at the intersection of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Avenue 6 at around 7.30 pm.

The SCDF added that the male motorcyclist was arrested at the scene and was later taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

A blue ComfortDelGro taxi with its bumper removed was seen just in front of a slip road in a picture taken by a Straits Times reader at 8.15 pm.

A black backpack was only a few meters from a motorcycle helmet that was perched on a road divider. A police car and ambulance were also visible at the scene.

The investigations are still going on.