Singapore: Motorcyclist, 21, Dies in Fatal Crash Involving Car in Mandai; 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

A 64-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving causing death following a deadly crash with a motorcyclist in Mandai.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were informed about the accident in Mandai Road towards Mandai Avenue at about 7 pm on Monday, June 2.

According to the police, the 21-year-old male motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to hospital and later died. In addition, a 34-year-old male passenger in the suspect's car was also taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police are still investigating the case.

In 2024, more motorcyclists and pillion riders died in road accidents than in the year before, according to traffic police data. There were 85 fatalities last year, up from 68 in 2023.

Though motorcycles account for only 14.7% of all vehicles in Singapore, motorcyclists and pillion riders are responsible for more than half of all traffic incidents and fatalities.