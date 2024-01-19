Singapore: Motorcyclist, 21, Dies After Collision With Lorry In Ang Mo Kio

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a fatal accident with a lorry at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 22 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at about 6.15 pm on Jan 17. According to the police, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

This comes after a 27-year-old man died in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) the same day.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News reported that an eyewitness said he saw the motorcyclist lying motionless in the middle of the road when he drove past the accident site.

The eyewitness further added that he saw someone assessing the motorcyclist's injuries, another person helping to direct traffic, and a third phoning for help.

As per Shin Min report, the 29-year-old lorry driver and several passers-by had tried performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the motorcyclist before the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene.

The lorry driver, who was visibly shocked by the incident, told the publication that the accident took place when he was preparing to make a right turn. He told Shin Min, "I suddenly heard a loud noise and felt the lorry sway."

The lorry driver was on his way to pick up his colleagues after work. Following the accident, he immediately got out of the vehicle to check on the motorcyclist and then informed his manager about the incident.

The driver's manager told Shin Min, "(The driver) has many years of driving experience and has always been very cautious." He also told the paper that the lorry was stationary when the collision occurred.

The police investigations are still ongoing.