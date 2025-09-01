Singapore: Motorcyclist, 20, Arrested for Performing Dangerous Stunt During Routine Traffic Police Check at ECP

A 20-year-old male was arrested for hazardous driving when the Traffic Police (TP) conducted a regular check at East Coast Park in the early hours on Sunday, August 31.

In response to media inquiries, police said TP officers were patrolling East Coast Park Service Road around 3.20 am when they stopped to check on a group of motorcyclists gathered in a nearby parking.

According to preliminary investigations, the man allegedly did a dangerous stunt on his motorcycle and was then apprehended.

Two motorcycle riders are seen traveling down a pavement away from police in a video that was uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page.

There are still police investigations going on.