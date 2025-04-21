Singapore: More Than 150 Motorcyclists Caught at Tuas Checkpoint in Multi-Agency Crackdown

Around 152 motorcycle riders were caught at the Tuas Checkpoint on April 14 for offences ranging from excessive vehicle noise emissions to operating without a license.

In a joint effort between the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), over 350 motorcyclists were stopped for checks at Tuas Checkpoint on that day.

According to a police statement released on Sunday, April 20, 30 people, aged between 21 and 50, were found operating a motor vehicle without insurance and without a valid driver's license.

Driving without a legal license is punishable by up to S$10,000 in fines, up to three years in jail, or both. A fine of up to S$1,000, up to three months in jail, or both could be imposed on anyone found guilty of operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

During the joint operation, NEA issued 86 summonses for violations involving excessive noise emissions and vehicle smoke, which carry fines of up to S$2,000.

LTA issued summons to 36 people for displaying an incorrect license plate, which carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail sentence of up to three months, or both.

According to the police, everyone who drives or rides in a vehicle registered in another country must abide by Singapore's traffic rules and vehicle regulations.

The authorities further stated that noncompliant drivers would be subject to fines and that foreign-registered cars might not be allowed entry into Singapore.