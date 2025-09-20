Singapore: More Than 1,100 Vapes Seized from Car with Modified Seat at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped an attempt to smuggle more than 1,100 vapes into Singapore using a car registered in Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday, September 17.

"ICA's search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks and uncovered 1,169 e-vaporizers concealed in the modified rear back seat of the car," the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 19.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) was tasked with looking into the matter further, according to ICA.

Stricter penalties for such offenses went into effect on September 1, and enforcement against vaping has increased as Singapore cracks down on the practice.

In one of the biggest shipments of illegal vaporizers found at Singapore's checkpoints since the stricter regulations went into effect, more than 18,400 e-vaporizers were found in a Malaysian-registered truck on Monday.

In addition, during a four-day joint vape enforcement operation that resulted in the seizure of 27 e-vaporizers and associated parts, four individuals between the ages of 24 and 43 were apprehended for vaping-related offenses and immediately fined.

"Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against e-vaporizers," ICA said, adding, "As guardians of the nation's borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure."

Those found using etomidate-laced vapes, also known as Kpods, face harsher penalties. First-time offenders caught vaping face a fine of S$500 (US$389) if they are under the age of 18 and S$700 if they are 18 or older.

Gobi Thayanithi, 38, was charged by HSA separately on Friday for trying to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore.

When authorities searched his Malaysian-registered truck at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday, they discovered 3,450 sachets of chewing tobacco.

His case was postponed until October 7.

Those found guilty of importing, distributing, selling, or offering for sale smokeless tobacco for the first time face a maximum fine of S$10,000, a maximum jail sentence of six months, or both. Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$20,000, a maximum jail sentence of 12 months, or both.