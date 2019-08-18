The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) are currently investigating the 18 typhoid fever cases after these individuals developed symptoms of the bacterial infection between July 13 and August 4.

All these typhoid patients were taken to hospitals and as reported they are currently in a stable condition. In a joint statement, MOH and SFA stated that 14 of the patients have been discharged.

As part of the investigation on the sudden outbreak, authorities have arranged interviews with the affected individuals to find out a common link and collected food and water samples for testing.

MOH and SFA also advised the household members of these victims to get a typhoid test done and seek medical help if they develop any symptoms like these affected people. The ministry has also informed doctors through an alert to remain vigilant and report typhoid fever cases.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, while pointing out the restaurants, said, "If it is overseas imports, it could mean that Singaporeans are ignorant of risks when they travel and they need to be educated."

Last year, seven food poisoning incidents linked to Spize restaurant were reported that led 82 people to fall ill and Dr Leong pointed out that many had fallen ill with typhoid fever then.