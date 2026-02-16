Singapore MOH Asks More Than 1,000 GP Clinics to Remain Open Over Chinese New Year Holidays

A total of 1,095 general practitioner (GP) clinics across Singapore will operate at various times during the upcoming Chinese New Year public holidays, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday, February 15.

In a statement, MOH encouraged members of the public, including children, who feel unwell during the festive period to seek treatment at a GP clinic or a 24-hour clinic for minor conditions.

Those requiring medical attention can refer to MOH's GPGoWhere website, which allows users to search for nearby clinics and check their operating hours by entering their address or postal code. According to the portal, 22 clinics will operate round the clock from February 16 to February 18.

MOH advised patients to call ahead or make an appointment before visiting a clinic to confirm availability and minimise waiting times.

For individuals who are unsure about the appropriate level of care needed, the ministry said they may contact the NurseFirst helpline, which runs daily from 8 am to 11 pm, for advice.

The ministry also reminded the public to visit hospital accident and emergency departments only for serious or life-threatening conditions, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding.

"To ensure that the 995 Emergency Medical Services can provide swift conveyance for those with emergency conditions, those who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies should refrain from calling 995," MOH said.

The ministry called for continued public cooperation and social responsibility to help ensure healthcare resources remain available for those who need urgent care during the holiday period.